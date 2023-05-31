Skip to Content
DeSantis plays up his personal side and swipes at Trump in campaign blitz across Iowa

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

SALIX, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis is making a four-stop blitz through Iowa during his first full day of presidential campaigning on Wednesday. He’s aiming for a personal connection with voters even as he intensifies his criticism of former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor’s first stop was the floor of Port Neal Welding in Salix, a rural town near Sioux City. DeSantis has subsequent Wednesday appearances scheduled in Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids. He’s packing in early events in the state where caucuses kick off the Republican presidential primary voting. From there, he will head to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday.

