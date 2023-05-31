FBI seeking photos, videos to identify suspects in Florida Memorial Day beach shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child. The FBI issued a statement Wednesday asking for people to upload any visual evidence from the shooting to page on their website. Authorities are searching for three suspects in the shooting, which police said began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk about 7 p.m. Monday. Two 18-year-old men involved in that altercation have been arrested on firearms charges.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.