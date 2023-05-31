Wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast forces evacuation of 16,000 people

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The premier of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia is begging people to stay out of the woods and avoid any activity that could start more fires after wildfires near the Atlantic coast damaged about 200 structures and forced 16,000 people to evacuate. Premier Tim Houston says the damage is extensive and heartbreaking. He announced a provincial ban on travel and activity in wooded areas to reduce the risk of more fires. Many have been eager to return to the evacuation zone in the Halifax area to see whether the homes and pets they left behind have survived.

