Nova Scotia wildfires grow, prompt air quality warnings as far south as Virginia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The largest wildfires ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia continue to grow forcing the evacuation of hundreds of more people and prompting air quality warnings in U.S. regions as far south as Virginia and Maryland. In all, there were four wildfires in the province burning out of control on Thursday, including the massive Barrington Lake fire in Shelburne County, which grew to more than 200 square kilometers despite a constant bombardment of water and fire retardant from a fleet of water bombers and air tankers. Wildfires have forced at least 21,000 people from their homes in Nova Scotia. The two major fires have already destroyed at least 200 homes and cottages.

