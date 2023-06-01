Russian bombardment of Ukrainian capital kills at least 3, including child

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a pre-dawn missile barrage at the Ukrainian capital, killing three people, including a 9-year-old and her mother. It was the highest toll from a single attack on Kyiv over the past month. Officials say the barrage also damaged apartment buildings, schools and a children’s hospital. A 33-year-old woman died as she and others waited to enter a locked air raid shelter, which left the group at the mercy of falling missile fragments. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 missiles, but falling debris wounded 16 people. The attack coincided with events scheduled in Kyiv to celebrate International Children’s Day.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and SUSIE BLANN Associated Press

