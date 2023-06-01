White House imposing sanctions as Sudan’s warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it’s imposing sanctions against key defense companies and people who “perpetuate violence” in Sudan as the warring sides fail to abide by a cease-fire agreement in the northeastern African nation. New visa restrictions apply to officials from the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces and leaders from the former government led by Omar al-Bashir. It’s unclear how the sanctions will impact either force’s financing or the trajectory of a conflict that’s entering its seventh week. The United States urged the sides to return to talks and make a concerted effort to abide by a lasting truce after peace efforts collapsed yet again.

By JACK JEFFERY and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

