Passenger trains derail in India, killing more than 200, trapping many others

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 200 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars. The accident that happened about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata, created a chaotic scene of twisted wreckage and desperate rescuers as teams tried to free passengers and recover bodies. The cause was under investigation. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. As dawn approached, the top bureaucrat in the eastern state of Odisha announced that at least 207 were dead. Fire Services Chief Sudhanshu Sarangi told the Press Trust of India that more than 800 people were hurt.

