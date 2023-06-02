Rain forecast in Nova Scotia promises relief after week of wildfires

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control. That wildfire and three others in the province have prompted air quality warnings in U.S. regions as far south as Virginia and Maryland. The massive Barrington Lake fire in Nova Scotia’s southwest is now considered the province’s largest wildfire on record. More than 200 square kilometers kilometers (77 square miles) have burned in Shelburne County. But rain is forecast in that area and for the capital, Halifax, where another wildfire has forced the evacuation of thousands.

