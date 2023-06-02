Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term aid for Ukraine, won’t be ready for upcoming offensive, US says

PARIS (AP) — America’s top military officer says training for Ukrainian forces on advanced U.S. Abrams tanks has started, but those weapons crucial over the long term in trying to expel Russia from occupied territory will not be ready in time for Kyiv’s imminent counteroffensive. The tank training got underway as the United States and its allies began to work out agreements to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, another long-sought advanced system. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley says those aircraft would be part of a security plan to deter future attacks. He says, “Everyone recognizes Ukraine needs a modernized Air Force,” but that ”it’s going to take a considerable amount of time.”

