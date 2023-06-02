Top Pakistani human rights lawyer returns home after mysterious kidnapping in Karachi
By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ
Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a top Pakistani human rights lawyer who was abducted by armed men in the country’s biggest city of Karachi has returned home Friday. It was not immediately clear who was behind Jibran Nasir’s kidnapping on Thursday or where he had been held. The lawyer’s kidnapping drew condemnation from rights activists who held the protest the next day in Karachi. The incident appeared to be the latest in a recent rash of abductions in Pakistan that rights groups say may be forced disappearances at the hands of the secret service.