Skip to Content
AP National News

Top Pakistani human rights lawyer returns home after mysterious kidnapping in Karachi

By
Published 10:12 AM

By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ
Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a top Pakistani human rights lawyer who was abducted by armed men in the country’s biggest city of Karachi has returned home Friday. It was not immediately clear who was behind Jibran Nasir’s kidnapping on Thursday or where he had been held. The lawyer’s kidnapping drew condemnation from rights activists who held the protest the next day in Karachi. The incident appeared to be the latest in a recent rash of abductions in Pakistan that rights groups say may be forced disappearances at the hands of the secret service.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content