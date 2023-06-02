UN calls for immediate cease-fire in Sudan and path to renewed democratic transition talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan to be followed by a permanent halt to hostilities and new efforts to reach a lasting democratic political settlement in the conflict-wracked country. The U.N.’s most powerful body strongly condemned on Friday all attacks on civilians since fighting between rival generals vying for power broke out in mid-April, which has led to hundreds of civilian deaths and the flight of almost one million people from their homes to try to escape the violence according to the U.N. Friday’s press statement from the council was issued ahead of a vote to extend the U.N. political mission in the country for six months, to give the council time to consider its future.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.