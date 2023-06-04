The Carters and the Kings formed an alliance for race relations though Jimmy and Martin never met

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter is now 98 years old as he receives hospice care. His fellow Georgian, Martin Luther King Jr., would have been 94. The two men never met during all their time in Atlanta. But the Rev. Bernice King tells The Associated Press that Carter has been a “courageous” and “principled” figure who built on her father’s work, advancing the King family’s vision of racial equality and human rights. She says Carter first had to navigate in a society where white people were expected to treat Black people in a demeaning way. The Carters and the Kings have since formed an enduring partnership.

