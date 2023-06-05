Skip to Content
As India grieves train crash that killed 275, relatives try to identify bodies of loved ones

Published 6:11 AM

By KRUTIKA PATHI, RISHI LEKHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press

BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades are filling a hospital to try to identify the bodies of their loved ones. So far only 45 bodies have been identified and 33 have been handed over to relatives. Investigators have said a signaling failure might have led to the three-train accident on Friday in eastern Odisha state which killed 275 people. Railway officials are recommending a criminal investigation. Some train service has been restored on tracks where the crash occurred after the mangled debris of the trains was removed.

Associated Press

