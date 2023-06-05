As India grieves train crash that killed 275, relatives try to identify bodies of loved ones

BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades are filling a hospital to try to identify the bodies of their loved ones. So far only 45 bodies have been identified and 33 have been handed over to relatives. Investigators have said a signaling failure might have led to the three-train accident on Friday in eastern Odisha state which killed 275 people. Railway officials are recommending a criminal investigation. Some train service has been restored on tracks where the crash occurred after the mangled debris of the trains was removed.

By KRUTIKA PATHI, RISHI LEKHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

