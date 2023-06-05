Mexico president’s ruling party ousts once-dominant party in most populous state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The ruling party of Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has won the governorship of the country’s most populous state. The victory in the State of Mexico deals a life-threatening blow to the old ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party — or PRI — which had governed the state without interruption for nearly a century. With over 99% of precincts counted in a preliminary report, electoral authorities said Monday that Morena’s Delfina Gómez won 52.7% of votes, to 44.3% for the PRI’s Alejandra del Moral. The result is a new low for the PRI, which governed Mexico uninterrupted for 71 years until losing power in 2000 and had ruled the State of Mexico for even longer.

By MARÍA VERZA and LISSETTE ROMERO Associated Press

