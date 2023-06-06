Abortion providers sue Kansas over new medication rule, longstanding waiting period

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers have sued Kansas over what they are required to tell patients before a procedure and a requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in state district court says Kansas has created what the providers call a biased counseling scheme and that it has become increasingly invasive over time. They argue that they are being forced to spread medical misinformation, and that includes a new law that would require them to tell patients that a medication abortion can be reversed with a regime that major medical groups consider ineffective and dangerous. The state’s most influential anti-abortion group decried the lawsuit, saying the providers would deny patients needed information.

