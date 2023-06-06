Car bombing in northeast Afghanistan kills local official and his driver, wounds 10 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local official says a car bombing in Afghanistan’s northeast killed a provincial deputy governor and his driver. Ten people were also wounded in the blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing on Tuesday morning in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province. The deputy governor, who was wounded in the explosion, died shortly after at a local hospital. A car bombing last December killed Badakhshan’s police chief on his way to work. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said at the time that it had carried out that attack.

