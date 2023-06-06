Ruling on Tennessee’s anti-drag law leaves questions about enforcement, next steps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Questions remain over how a law designed to limit drag shows in Tennessee will be enforced after a federal judge declared it unconstitutional while saying the decision only applied to the state’s most populated county. Last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker ruled that the first-in-the-nation law was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad,” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” Yet questions have remained about how prosecutors will respond. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement that the law remains in effect outside of Shelby County. However, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters Tuesday that district attorneys likely won’t enforce a law that a federal judge says violates the First Amendment.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.