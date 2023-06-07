A look at Pope Francis’ health over the years

By The Associated Press (AP) — Pope Francis has had three hospitalizations since he was elected pope in 2013, and underwent major surgery as a young man to have part of one lung removed. In between, the 86-year-old pontiff has suffered from bouts of sciatica, or nerve pain, that have made walking and standing difficult. More recently, he strained his knee ligaments and had a small fracture in one knee that have forced him to use a wheelchair and walker for over a year.

