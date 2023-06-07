Air pollution cloaks eastern US for a second day. Here’s why there is so much smoke
By KATHY McCORMACK and MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press
Intense smoke blanketed the northeastern United States for a second day Wednesday, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed. The smoke is flowing from dozens of wildfires burning in several Canadian provinces. The effects reach as far south as North Carolina and west to Ohio, blotting out skylines and irritating throats. Conditions were especially bad in parts of central New York, where the airborne soot was at hazardous levels.