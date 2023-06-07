Portland bans daytime camping, imposes other restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Portland, Oregon, have voted to pass an ordinance prohibiting camping during daytime hours in most public places as the city struggles to address a longtime homelessness crisis. The 3-1 council vote Wednesday changes city code to say that people may camp in nonrestricted areas from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., but after that they must dismantle their sites until the permitted overnight hours begin again. The ordinance also bans all camping near schools, parks and other locations. The measure aims to bring Portland into compliance with a state law taking effect July 1. That law bars local governments from prohibiting camping outright but lets them have certain limits on where, when and how camps are set up.

