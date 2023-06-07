Three U.S. biologists win Spanish Asturias award for scientific and technical research

MADRID (AP) — Three U.S. biologists who are pioneers in microbial and bacteria studies have won Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research for 2023. The Princess of Asturias Award jury said Jeffrey Gordon, Peter Greenberg and Bonnie Bassler were chosen in recognition of their contributions to research into the essential role of communities of microorganisms in life on earth. The prizes are ranked among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The 50,000-euro award ($53,000) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, literature, and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.