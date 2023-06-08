A Tony Awards like no other, really. Strike leaves Broadway stars to rely on their ‘live’ muscles

NEW YORK (AP) — There are a lot of questions surrounding this year’s Tony Awards and not just about who might win. The Hollywood writers’ strike has left much of Sunday’s telecast with unknowns. There will be performances from the nominated musicals, pre-recorded montages of the plays and acceptance speeches. Everything else seems up in the air. But if any group of people are best equipped to handle the electricity from a really live event, it’s the Broadway community. Going live without a net just doesn’t scare them. There’s plenty of time to eat up: A 2 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV and then the three-hour main event on CBS and Paramount+.

