Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning a wave of state legislation curbing the rights, visibility and access to health care for LGBTQ+ people, especially children. He says the laws are “cruel” and “callous.” Biden commented Thursday at a White House news conference with Britain’s prime minister. The president says “it matters a great deal” how everyone is treated in the United States. He spoke directly to LGBTQ+ people who feel under attack, telling them they are loved, heard and that “this administration has your back.” Biden spoke after the White House postponed a Pride Month celebration that had been planned for outdoors on Thursday night because of poor air quality. The event will be held on Saturday.

