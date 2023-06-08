Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have reached a bipartisan deal to provide more funding to local governments across Wisconsin, including cash-strapped Milwaukee city and county. Evers and Republicans announced the deal on Thursday. The much-discussed plan has taken on urgency in the Legislature this year. Milwaukee officials have warned about dire consequences and deep cuts as the city faces bankruptcy by 2025 in the face of an underfunded pension and rising costs for services. Under the deal, Milwaukee city and county leaders could raise the local sales tax without voter approval. The deal also calls for spending $1 billion more on K-12 public schools.

