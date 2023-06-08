Blinken announces $150M in aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference on combatting Islamic State group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. will provide nearly $150 million in aid for areas in Syria and Iraq that were liberated from the Isamic State extremist group. He spoke at a ministerial conference hosted by Saudi Arabia on combatting the group. IS no longer controls any territory, but its affiliates still carry out attacks in a number of countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS includes more than 80 countries and continues to coordinate action against the extremist group, which at its height controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq. Blinken says the U.S. pledge is part of new funding amounting to more than $600 million.

By The Associated Press

