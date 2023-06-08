Oklahoma City man finds swastika cut into grass in front of his home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man who found a swastika cut into the grass in front of his home says he believes it was done by a neighbor with whom he has a long-running dispute. Stan Sells said Thursday that he was mowing when he discovered the swastika Tuesday on the shoulder of the road that passes in front of his home, not visible from the road but faces his home and is clearly seen from his yard. The Anti-Defamation League says the swastika, a symbol used by Nazi Germany, is “the most significant and notorious of hate symbols” expressing anti-Semitism and white supremacy. Sells says he is not Jewish.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.