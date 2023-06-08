Pope in ‘good general condition’ after surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue, repair hernia
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is in “good general condition” following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. The Vatican says he spent a peaceful night and was resting Thursday. Doctors say Wednesday’s operation was successful and there were no complications or other pathologies discovered. Francis was even joking with his surgeon. The pontiff is expected to remain in the 10th floor papal suite at the Gemelli hospital for several days, and all papal audiences were canceled through June 18. The Vatican is expected to provide a medical update later Thursday. Experts who didn’t participate in the surgery said the key issues going forward will be pain management and ensuring the wound heals.