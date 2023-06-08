Senegal’s president calls for an investigation into deadly clashes, says he’s open to dialogue
By BABACAR DIONE and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s president has ordered an investigation to determine who was responsible for protests by supporters of a political opponent that turned deadly last week but says he’s open to dialogue. President Macky Sall made his first remarks about the unrest while speaking at a council of minister’s meeting on Wednesday. At least 16 people, including members of the security forces, were killed, according to the government. The opposition says at least 19 were killed. A government spokesman says Sall “has strongly condemned these extremely serious attacks.” Clashes between some protesters and police erupted after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was convicted of corrupting youth but acquitted of raping a woman.