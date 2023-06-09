Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are backing the full approval of an Alzheimer’s drug that received preliminary approval last year. A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted in favor of the infused medication from drugmakers Eisai and Biogen. The FDA granted accelerated approval in January based on early results suggesting the drug could modestly slow Alzheimer’s. Friday’s full-day meeting focused on more recent study results intended to show that the drug clearly benefits patients. A decision from FDA is expected by July 6. It will be significant because insurers have delayed paying for the drug until it has full approval.

