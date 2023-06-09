Guatemala says US-funded transit centers to receive applications from Central American migrants

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan official says migrant transit centers fiananced by the United States will be set up in Guatemala to receive applications from Central American citizens seeking to apply for work visas, family reunifications or refugee status. Both governments have said they will launch a web page Monday on which people will be able to request appointments to apply for entrance to the U.S. The centers are part of a larger migratory strategy aimed at reducing the heavy flow of migrants from Latin American and the Caribbean to the United States.

