Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive

MONTREAL (AP) — The hazardous haze from wildfires in Canada’s northeast has eased there and throughout much of northeastern United States, but Canadian officials warn it could be a marathon fire season and are welcoming the help of firefighters arriving from other countries. A contingent of 100 French firefighters landed in Canada and were en route to the fire region Friday. Hundreds more are expected to arrive from the U.S., Portugal an Spain in the coming days, and there should be about 1,200 people fighting fires in Quebec by Monday. The wildfire smoke that affected millions of people in Canada and parts of the U.S. East Coast has mostly dissipated, U.S. and Canadian officials said.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.