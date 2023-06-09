Key moments in Trump indictment: Showing off classified material, storing documents in a bathroom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal indictment unsealed by the Justice Department against Donald Trump includes allegations that the former president stored classified documents in a bathroom and shower at his Florida club and suggested his lawyers conceal the presence of some documents. The indictment also accuses Trump of showing off the documents to people without security clearances and acknowledging that he didn’t have the ability to declassify documents after he left the White House. The indictment says Trump told his attorneys he was “an open book” on the same day that his valet secretly loaded several boxes of documents on an aircraft.

