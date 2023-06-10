5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the explosion is believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite. Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.

