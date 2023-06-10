Boris Johnson’s career spanned dizzying heights and tumultuous lows

LONDON (AP) — He was the mayor who reveled in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to a whopping election victory on the back of his mission to “get Brexit done.” But Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations. On Friday he quit as a lawmaker, jumping before he could be sanctioned over lockdown-breaching parties during the pandemic. Here is a timeline of events relating to Johnson’s political career

