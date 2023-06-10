French stabbing suspect faces charges as injured toddlers remain hospitalized

PARIS (AP) — The man suspected of stabbing four young children and two adults in a park in the French Alps is facing potential charges Saturday. The children are between 22 months and 3 years old, and remain hospitalized. The French president expressed hope after speaking to their doctors Friday that their conditions would continue to improve. The attack took place on Thursday in the lakeside town of Annecy. The six victims came from four different countries: France, Britain, the Netherlands and Portugal. The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian political refugee with permanent residency status in Sweden. He is expected to appear before a judge Saturday.

