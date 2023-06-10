Renowned artist confronts destruction of African wildlife in latest art show

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Renowned photographer and artist Roger Ballen is staging an art exhibition in the heart of Johannesburg that is addressing the destruction of African wildlife and the relationship between humans and animals on the continent. From the killing of elephants in the 18th century that began the ivory trade to the decimation of the rhino population from hunting, Ballen argues through his provocative art installations and multimedia artworks that humans remain at the forefront of the destruction of African wildlife. The exhibition continues to draw crowds nearly three months after it first went on display.

