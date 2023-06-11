13 hurt when large weekend street party turns violent in Syracuse, New York, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say at least 13 people have been injured after an apparent street party that drew hundreds of people turned violent in Syracuse, New York. Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski told reporters at least four people suffered gunshot wounds in the violence early Sunday. He said others were stabbed or struck by vehicles fleeing the party. Police said hundreds had gathered on the city’s West Side before the violence. All of those injured — three males and 10 females ranging in age from 17 and 25 — are expected to survive. Police say all 13 known victims were located on the street or at hospitals after the violence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.