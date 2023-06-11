Bail hearing set for Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children’s book about grieving has been scheduled for a bail hearing. A judge on Monday will determine whether 33-year-old Kouri Richins remains detained or has an opportunity to post bail. Richins is accused of slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail she made for her husband. She later wrote a picture book she described on a promotional tour as a resource to help children grieve the loss of parents. If the case goes to trial, it will likely revolve around marital and financial disputes that prosecutors are framing as possible motives.

