European leaders offer more aid to Tunisia amid efforts to curb migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — European leaders are holding out the promise of more than 1 billion euros in financial aid for Tunisia as well as investments in undersea data cables and renewable energy. It’s part of an effort to restore stability in the North African country and to stem migration from its shores to Europe. Tunisia’s increasingly autocratic president hosted the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission on Sunday. The talks were aimed at smoothing the way for an International Monetary Fund bailout of the turbulent country. Support from Tunisia’s president is crucial to any European deal to curb migration.

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

