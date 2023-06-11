Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in the Maryland’s capital city, the police chief said. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public. He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said the victims ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.