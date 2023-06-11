Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan; no damage reported

TOKYO (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has shaken Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami warning was issued on Sunday evening. There are no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan. The quake, which hit at 6:55 p.m., was 85 miles deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido. It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho. Parts of northern Honshu, the nation’s biggest island where Tokyo is located, were also rattled. Tokyo was not affected.

