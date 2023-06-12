Biden to undergo root canal, will miss collegiate athletics event at White House
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing some dental pain. The procedure that will take him out of commission of at least one public event on Monday. Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. O’Connor said the president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications.