LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published June 8, 2023, The Associated Press reported that one of the ways to amend the Constitution requires support from two-thirds of the members of Congress. The story should have made clear that it requires support from two-thirds of the members of both chambers. A proposed amendment then must be ratified by three-fourths of state Legislatures or ratifying conventions.

