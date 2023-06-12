JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York. He was found dead in jail on Aug. 10 of that year, at age 66. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

