Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Lockport, New York, say a tour boat has capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police didn’t immediately say how many people were aboard the boat or whether anyone was injured. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights. Video footage from the scene outside the Lockport Cave office shows one person talking as she was loaded onto an ambulance and others wrapped in white towels being escorted to a bus.

