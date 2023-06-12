Turkey’s president unwavering on two-state policy to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s president says any deal resolving Cyprus’ ethnic division of nearly half a century must be based on recognition of a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the island nation’s northern third. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks Monday in the north came during his first overseas visit after his reelection last month. His words suggest that Ankara’s policy line on Cyprus remains unwavering despite international condemnation of the two-state deal proposal that runs contrary to U.N. resolutions calling for a single federated Cyprus. It also dashes hopes harbored by Cyprus’ internationally recognized government of a speedy return to negotiations. Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.