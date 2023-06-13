Algeria’s president starting state visit to Russia at invitation of Putin

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has started a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of “friendship and cooperation” at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Algerian presidency said in a statement Tuesday that Tebboune will attend an economic forum to be held this week in the city of St. Petersburg. Some Algerian media have criticized the visit amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Tebboune argued last month Algeria has long-standing ties to Russia. The North African nation is increasingly eyed by European countries looking to reduce their reliance on Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine.

