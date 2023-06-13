Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.” Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honor Black excellence, culture and community.” The concert on the South Lawn also commemorated Black Music Month, and featured artists such as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson. In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.