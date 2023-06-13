Millennial Money: How to use ChatGPT to plan your next trip

Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT offer a novel way to research travel plans. They provide clear, easy-to-read suggestions that can be customized to almost any personal preference, leading to off-the-beaten-path suggestions that no guidebook or web search could provide. The more information you give, the better the recommendations get. And you can ask for different suggestions or more details when you’re not satisfied with the results. However, these chatbots do take some practice, and they can’t book your travel for you yet (though Expedia has already started integrating ChatGPT into its app). But for inspiration and personalized recommendations, planning travel with ChatGPT is worth a shot.

