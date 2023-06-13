Mississippi police officer who shot 11-year-old boy suspended without pay

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy in the child’s home has been suspended without pay. Indianola Alderman board member Marvin Elder said Tuesday that the board of aldermen voted the day before to immediately stop paying Sgt. Greg Capers. Capers had previously been suspended with pay. Attorney Carlos Moore represents the family of the boy who was shot. He says Aderrien Murry was hospitalized for five days with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs. Capers’ attorney, Michael Carr, says body camera footage will show the May 20 shooting was an accident and that Capers did not commit a crime. Capers is Black.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

